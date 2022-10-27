Check out the snazzy new millet mascot of Odisha, Milli!

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has started the promotion of millets or mandia in a mega way and has decided to celebrate the day.

The government has also declared a snazzy official mascot to support the goal, the mascot has been named Milli.

She shall be the official mascot of ‘Millets Divas’ which is scheduled to be celebrated on November 10, 2022 to promote mandia or millets.

It is noteworthy that, mandia or millets is a highly nutritious and eco-friendly food product.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Ranendra Pratap Swain recently tweeted on the matter.

He further said that, on 10 November, 2022 a preparatory meeting shall be organized on the occasion of ‘Mandia Day’ to promote Mandia farming and increase acceptance of Mandia food among the people.

It will be celebrated in Odisha as the first state of India under the direction of the Chief Minister of Odisha.