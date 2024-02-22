Check on drunken driving in Bhubaneswar, to reduce hit and run cases

Bhubaneswar: There has been a check on drunken driving in Bhubaneswar yet again on Wednesday night, said reliable reports in this regard. Hit and run cases will be reduced from the capital. A drunk driver who is caught is no longer allowed to drive. Commissionerate Police is taking measures to reduce the risk of drunk driving. The police are guarding the intersections and collecting hefty fines.

Bhubaneswar Commissionerate police has started strict checking to arrest drivers who are driving under the influence of alcohol. In various areas of the capital city of Bhubaneswar, Commissionerate Police is continuing to check drunken driving in Bhubaneswar. This checking is being done in different places of the city under the leadership of DCP Prateek Singh.

According to information, Section 185 of the Motor Transport Act-1988 provides for the arrest and jailing of drink-driving persons. Even a first-time offender can be arrested by the police and sent to jail.

In addition, the driving license of the driver concerned will be revoked for at least 3 months. If a driver is found to be driving under the influence of alcohol for the first time, he is liable to a jail term of up to 6 months or a fine of Rs 10,000 or both. Similarly, if caught for the second time, the punishment is up to two years or 15 thousand rupees or both.

Earlier this month, there was a check on drunken driving in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports in this regard. According to reports, the Laxmisagar police conducted a late night drunken driving enforcement in the area, and detained as many as four vehicles under the drive against drunken driving.

It is worth mentioning that the Commissionerate police has adopted a zero tolerance towards drunken driving. In the first week of February itself as many as 40 people have bene booked under the drunken driving clause.

The Commissionerate Police has intensified its crack down on drunken driving and has booked 40 people in Bhubaneswar city from February 1 to February 4, 2024. As per the data of the city police, FIR has been filled against all 40 persons driving under the influence of liquor during the last four days. Besides, all 40 vehicles have been seized.