Check gold price today for 24 carat and 22 carat in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price remains unaffected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on October 6.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 43,820 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and while 22 Carat is recorded at Rs 47,600 per 10 grams in the city.

On the other hand, the silver has become slightly expensive in Bhubaneswar. Silver is priced at Rs 60,600/ kg in Bhubaneswar today. The silver rate yesterday was Rs 60,500/kg. A rise in Rs 100/kg was witnessed in 24 hours.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows: