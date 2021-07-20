Gold price falls for 22 carat and 24 carat in Bhubaneswar; Check gold & silver rates here

gold price in bhubaneswar
(Photo: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has decreased for the third consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Today, the gold price has been registered at Rs 47,220 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 49,500 per 10 grams in the smart city.

While on Monday, the price of gold for 22 Carat was at Rs Rs 47,490 and the 24 Carat gold rate was at Rs 49,700 in the capital city of Odisha.

The price of the yellow metal has fallen by Rs 270 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and 24 Carat has dropped by Rs 200 in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, the Silver price has also decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 678 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:
gold price
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
