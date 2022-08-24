Cheating Case Against Jawan

Cheating Case Against Jawan In Capital City Of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 94 0

Bhubaneswar: A cheating case has been filed against a Jawan in Khandagiri police station of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The case has been filed on Tuesday. The Jawan had allegedly promised to marry and fled away.

Allegedly a Criminal Case had been filed against him. The Khandagiri Police Station has recorded the statement of the Jawan.

According to reports, the Jawan had allegedly had a physical relationship with the complainant for five years.

He had also made false promises of marrying the woman (complainant) soon.

Further probe in this case is underway by the police. Details in this case is awaited.

 

You might also like
State

Petrol diesel prices decrease today: Check fuel rates in your city

State

RI Under Vigilance Scanner In Khurda Of Odisha

State

Odisha: Heavy Rainfall Expected In The Next 24 Hours, Orange warning Issued In 4…

Business

Gold rate in India slightly increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.