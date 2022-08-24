Cheating Case Against Jawan In Capital City Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A cheating case has been filed against a Jawan in Khandagiri police station of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The case has been filed on Tuesday. The Jawan had allegedly promised to marry and fled away.

Allegedly a Criminal Case had been filed against him. The Khandagiri Police Station has recorded the statement of the Jawan.

According to reports, the Jawan had allegedly had a physical relationship with the complainant for five years.

He had also made false promises of marrying the woman (complainant) soon.

Further probe in this case is underway by the police. Details in this case is awaited.