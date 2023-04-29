Cheated by girlfriend, youth commits suicide after posting status on WhatsApp in Odisha

Kalahandi: Unable to bear his girlfriend’s cheating, a youth reportedly committed suicide after posting status on his WhatsApp. The incident was reported from Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

One Himanshu Bhainsal of the Dharamgarh area of the district was a JCB driver. Since a couple of days, he was working at Bhaluchua village. However, shockingly he was found dead this morning.

Some residents of Bhaluchua village identified Himanshu and informed the Koksara Police about his death. Later, a team of cops rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it to the Koksara hospital for postmortem.

While the exact reason behind Himanshu’s death is yet to be known, from his WhatsApp status, which have now gone viral in the locality, it is suspected that he was in a relationship with a girl. However, she cheated him and unable to accept his girlfriend’s cheating he took the drastic step.

Himanshu also had cut his hands and written the name of the girl he was in love with, said sources adding that police seized his mobile phone and other belongings from the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Cops are interrogating the locals to get some lead in the case and are likely to go through his phone and examine his call records and WhatsApp chatting to get information and identify his lover, if any.

Police are also likely to grill some of the family members of the deceased youth to find out whether he committed suicide because of his affair with the girl or if is there any other reason for his death, added the sources.