Chhattisgarh kidnapping case: Bodies of 4 persons found in car from well

Umerkote: The bodies of four persons including three members of a family were found in a car have been retrieved from an open well on Monday.

The four deceased were missing since December 10 after attending a wedding feast at Kanker in Chhatisgarh and the bodies were recovered today by the police.

The missing persons have been identified Sapan Sarkar, his wife Itishree of Dangariguda village in Nabarangpur district, brother-in-law Biswajit and his neighbour Hajari Dhali. Sapan, working as supervisor at Raighar tehsil office.

They had left Kanker at around 10.30 pm on December 10. However, all their phones went unreachable. A missing report has been lodged at the Kanker and Umerkote police station and the police have launched an operation.