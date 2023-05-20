Chattisa Nijoga meeting concludes, focus given on on-time completion of rituals

Puri: The Chattisa Nijog meeting held at Niladri Bhakti Bhawan in Puri to decide about the schedule of the upcoming festivals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, completed.

The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das, finalised the rituals of different festivals of the Holy Trinity like Debasnana Purnima, Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besa, Adhara Pana, and Niladri Bije.

The servitors have been requested to complete all the rituals of the festivals peacefully on time, informed the Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator adding that the ongoing heritage work will be completed before the world famous Rath Yatra.

The servitors also have reportedly requested for to allow the devotees to have the darshan of the deities from all four gates of the 12th century shrine.