Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Siblings reach Singhadwara in Puri of Odisha

Puri: The three chariots, of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra have reached Singhadwara, the lions gate of Srimandira in Puri of Odisha. First Lord Balabhadra’s ratha Taladhwaja reached Singhadwara followed by Darpadalana Rath of Devi Subhadra and finally Lord Jagannath’s chariot Nandighosha reached Singhadwara.

After completing the nine day sojourn the holy trinity returned to their abode Srimandira today on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra. However, the three idols will be on their respective chariots today while tomorrow they will be attired with golden ornaments and the same is called ‘Suna Besha’.

After the daily rituals at the Gundicha temple early in the morning today the three deities boarded their respective chariots. They were taken to the chariots through pahandi by the servitors.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic curfew has been imposed in the holy city. Hence unlike other years this time Bahuda Yatra of the deities was observed without devotees.