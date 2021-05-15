Chariot Construction Work For Rath Yatra In Puri To Commence On Akshay Tritiya

Puri: On the occasion of the auspicious Akshay Tritiya on Saturday, preparations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced with ‘Ratha Anukula’ that marked the beginning of chariots’ construction process.

The entire process of chariot making takes exactly 60 days to be completed. The chief carpenters of the three chariots are required to complete the work over a period of two months.

The Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath is scheduled to be held in the Narendra Pokhari near the Srimandir premises

As per tradition, the Akshaya Tritiya rituals mark the beginning of chariot construction for the world famous Rath Yatra. The occasion also marks the commencement of agricultural activities before onset of the monsoon.