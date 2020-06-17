Chariot construction in Puri of Odisha in last phase: Photos

Puri: While the world famous Rath Yatra in Puri of Odisha is just six days away, the Ratha construction is nearing completion.

The Apex Court will hear a petition on June 18 Thursday which seeks a direction not to allow Ratha Yatra this year because of the pandemic. Both Government of India and Orissa High Court have left the decision of the world famous event to the State Government.

Rath Yatra 2020 is falling on June 23. In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been imposed. However, the construction work is going on smoothly following the Government of Odisha guidelines.

Here are some latest photos from Ratha Khala from Puri of Odisha.