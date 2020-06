Puri: With Rath Yatra 2020 to be celebrated on June 23, Chariot construction in Puri of Odisha is in the final phase. In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been imposed. However, the construction work is going on smoothly following the Government of Odisha guidelines. Here are a few photographs from the ‘Ratha Khala’, the Chariot construction site in Puri of Odisha.