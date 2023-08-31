Change in weather predicted in Odisha from September 3, details here

Bhubaneswar: The weather in the state of Odisha will change from September 3 said the official X handle of the local MeT Center situated here in Bhubaneswar.

According to the official X handle of the Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar, India Meteorological Department the weather in Odisha shall change since there shall be a cyclonic formation in the Bay of Bengal on September 4.

According to the reports, by September in the northwest Bay of Bengal and its surroundings

a cyclonic circulation is likely to form in the area.

Further it is worth mentioning that, due to the possibility of change in air movement the extent of rain will increase from September 3.

Furthermore, on Thursday a cyclone is active at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level in the mid-atmosphere off the coast of Andhra off the west-central Bay of Bengal.

This formation is likely to result in rain in the state of Odisha and the neighbouring state.

According to the MeT, the seasonal cumulative rainfall realized from June 1 to August 31, 2023 is 783.3 mm against its normal value of 914.5 mm.

During the period, 11 districts in Odisha were deficient in rain. Only one was in excess and the rest 18 districts were in the normal category.

Further, the monsoon low pressure line is well north of its normal location and is located in the foothills of the Himalayas, said the local MeT office.