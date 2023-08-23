Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Chandrayaan on Moon: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates ISRO scientists

Tremendous scientific achievement for India – CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates ISRO

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked and congratulated the scientists of ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon.

Reacting on the historic success Chief Minister said, “This is a tremendous scientific achievement for India. I fully congratulate all the scientists and other experts involved in this historic project.”

The Chief Minister watched the landing live on Television at Naveen Niwas.  Secretary to CM (5-T) Shri V.K. Pandian was also present witnessing the momentous occasion.

