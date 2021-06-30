‘Chandrashali’ and ‘Garedi’ fixed: Chariot construction work underway in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: Ahead of Ratha Yatra 2021 here is the latest update of the chariot construction work at Ratha Khala in Puri of Odisha.

“Chandrashali” and “Garedi” which are parts of “Dwara Bedha” or the door frame, were fixed on 2 completed “Dwara Bedha” frames out of 12.

Carving of 24 “Rahurupa” idols are complete, and the coloring of “Konaguja”, “Pattaguja”, “Naatagoda” idols have begun.

At “Ratha Khala”, the 13 layers of “Potala” or the top portion of the chariot are set together using “Janghaa” nails, 4 of 4.5 ft. used on each chariot, and coloring of “Kalasa” have started after fitting plates on them. At “Ratha Khalaa”, “Kainchi”, a scissor-like structure to keep the frame of the “Bhuin” or the base for the “Potala” or the upper portion of the chariot, strong is fitted in the second and third “Bhuin””Katara” fitting, 2 each for the front and rear side of the three chariots are done.

These “Katara” helps to keep certain inside parts of the “Ratha” intact and enhances the beauty. The work of 13 “Potala” or the upper portion including the “Parabhadi” or 6th & 7th layer is done along with the setting of “Taaga” a horizontal wood plank to set the floor, in the front of the altar is also done. The coloring of chariots has begun by applying prime. Also, the making of 300 nails for each chariot, used for fitting the “Potala” namely “Godi chhala potala kanta” and “Baagia potala kanta” is nearing completion.