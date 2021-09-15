Chandrasekhar Majhi, former MLA of Kotpad constituency in Koraput of Odisha joins BJD

By WCE 2
chandrasekhar majhi
Chandrasekhar Majhi Joins BJD

Koraput: Chandrasekhar Majhi, the Former MLA of Kotpad Constituency in Koraput district of Odisha has joined BJD on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that, Majhi resigned from Congress on Tuesday.  The former MLA said that he  resigned from Congress due to personal reasons.

Majhi joined the ruling party of Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in a ceremony in Bhubaneswar in the morning today. (i.e. Wednesday, September 15)

The special event held in Bhubaneswar, saw the presence of several senior BJD leaders such as Pratap Deb, Pranab Prakash Das, Subash Singh, Ramesh Majhi and Rabi Nanda.

It is worth mentioning that in the 2014 general election, Majhi had won the assembly seat from  Congress party.

However, in the 2019 general elections he lost to the BJD leader and Minister Padmini Dian.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha can face similar situation like Kerala if Covid norms are not followed…

State

Brown sugar worth 10 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 arrested

State

Odisha rain: flood waters being evacuated through 12 sluice gates of Hirakud dam

State

Odisha Covid deaths: 2 each from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online