Chandrabhaga, Talasari beaches in Odisha to be developed as world class tourist destination

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed projects for the development of two beaches of the state – the Chandrabhaga beach in Puri district and Talasari beach in Balasore district to transform these into world-class tourist destinations.

According to the plan the Chandrabhaga beach will have water sports, cycle track, open theatre, children’s park, adventure sports and gallery to watch the sunrise. Also, the area will be powered with solar energy and have waste management facility.

Similarly, a stretch of about 2.4 km along Talasari beach will be developed to attract tourists so that they would be lured to stay longer. Besides, encouragement will be provided for establishment of Star hotels. Besides, rain shelters, kiosks, sitting islands, and restaurants will be created in the area.