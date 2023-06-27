Chandipur PS IIC’s car hits auto-rickshaw, 6 injured

Balasore: At least six people including a minor were injured after being hit by the private car of IIC of Chandipur Police Station on NH 16 near Kuruda under the Sadar police station limits in Balasore on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the car of Chandipur police station IIC, Sadanand Nayak, hit an auto-rickshaw, said sources adding that all the injured have been admitted to Balasore Medical College & Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

One Ashish Pahadi of the West Medinipur area was on his way to Panchalingeshwar along with his family in an auto-rickshaw while Sadanand Nayak was going towards Bhadrak.

The police officer allegedly tried to flee the spot after hitting the three-wheeler. However, some alert locals waylaid the police officer and informed the Sadar police. Soon, a team of cops from Sadar police reached the scene and rescued him.

Sources said that the Chandipur police station IIC was in an inebriated condition.

Taking a serious noted of the incident, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath withdrew the Chandipur police station IIC Sadanand Nayak to the district police headquarters and appointed Ganeshwar Pradhan as the new IIC of Chandipur police station.