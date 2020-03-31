Chain Snatchers Active On Khurda Road During Covid-19 Lock down In Odisha

Chain Snatchers Active On Khurda Road During Covid-19 Lock down In Odisha

Khurda: Chain snatchers have started creating nuisance in the Khurda highway during the lock down in Odisha. Such an incident has been reported from National Highway No.16.

According to reports, a couple while travelling from Parikud to Khurda were followed by a gang of looters.

Near a lonely patch in Kaipadar area, they tried to snatch the gold chain from the woman’s neck.

Due to the impact, the lady fell off the scooter and was seriously hurt.

The looters however fled the scene with the gold chain.

Onlookers tried to catch the chain snatchers but they sped away.

As the woman had lost consciousness, the people called the 104 ambulance but since it took a lot of time to reach, people sent the woman in an auto to the Khurda Hospital.