Chadakhai 2020: Non-Veg Markets In Odisha Witness Huge Crowds

Bhubaneswar: People are crowding the non-veg markets across Odisha today to buy non-veg. Though yesterday marked the end of the holy month of Kartika (Chadakhai) people shied away from buying non-veg as it was a Tuesday.

Though the prices are higher as compared to normal days, people do not hesitate to buy non-veg as it is Chadakhai and perfect occasion to enjoy non-veg food.

In order to meet the surplus demand, the shopkeepers have ordered fish, chicken and mutton from different places like Kolkata, Digha, Balasore, Pipili, Puri, Soro and Baghamari.

Hindus had abstained from non-veg food to observe the auspicious holy month of Kartik which came to an end yesterday.

