CGL Question Paper Leak in Odisha: 10 Arrested in Jaleshwar

Balasore: In a shocking incident, question papers for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination were leaked prior to the scheduled test in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident has led to the arrest of 10 individuals, including a key suspect, by the Balasore Cyber Police and Talasari Marine Police.

A team of 20 police personnel conducted a well-coordinated raid at a hotel near Digha Beach at the Odisha-West Bengal border, where the illicit deal was expected to take place. During the operation, the team seized four cars, two traveling vans, and a bus.

Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed the successful arrests and assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway. The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated for further details about the question paper leak.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.