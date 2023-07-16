CGL Question Paper Leak in Odisha: 10 Arrested in Jaleshwar

10 people were arrested in connection to CGL question paper leak case in Jaleshwar area of Odisha's Balasore district.

State
By Abhilasha 0

Balasore: In a shocking incident, question papers for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination were leaked prior to the scheduled test in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident has led to the arrest of 10 individuals, including a key suspect, by the Balasore Cyber Police and Talasari Marine Police.

A team of 20 police personnel conducted a well-coordinated raid at a hotel near Digha Beach at the Odisha-West Bengal border, where the illicit deal was expected to take place. During the operation, the team seized four cars, two traveling vans, and a bus.

Must Read

Meet Odia boy Subashish, a part of Chandrayaan 3 mission;…

Low pressure formed over BOB, heavy rain predicted in Odisha

4-year-old girl crushed to death by pick-up van in Gajapati

Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed the successful arrests and assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway. The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated for further details about the question paper leak.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

You might also like
State

23-year-old boy dies after falling into open drain in Cuttack

State

Breach at 2 places in Machagaon Canal creates flood like situation in Jagatsinghpur

State

80-year-old woman gets beaten up and thrown out of house by sons in Bhadrak

State

Youth dies by suicide on facebook live in Jharsuguda

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans