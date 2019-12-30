CESU Junior Engineer lands in Vigilance net in Jagatsinghpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jagatsinghpur: Tightening the noose around the necks of corrupt officials in the State, Vigilance officials today raided office and houses of a Junior Engineer of Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) in Jagatsinghpur town on charges of amassing disproportionate assets today.

The accused official has been identified as Dipti Prakash Swain.

Related News
State

Miscreants open fire at man during loot attempt in Balangir

State

Looters have field day in Kandhamal, burgle 5 shops

State

1 killed, 2 critical as poultry-laden van hits stationary…

State

Annual Bird Census At Chilika Lake To Be Conducted On Jan 5

Separate teams of anti-corruption wing officials carried out searches at five places simultaneously including the residence of Swain located at Mangala colony in Gopalsagr area, office in CESU electrical section in Jagatsinghpur, another house in Bishighital, his in-laws’ house and a shop at Gandhi Chhak market complex.

During the raids which were conducted under the supervision of DSP Banamali Dhal and Inspector Hemant Kumar Mohanty the officials checked a number of important documents including land records and bank passbooks.

While the raids were underway till the last report came in, the exact amount of seized disproportionate assets will be disclosed after it gets completed, said an official.

You might also like
State

Miscreants open fire at man during loot attempt in Balangir

State

Looters have field day in Kandhamal, burgle 5 shops

State

1 killed, 2 critical as poultry-laden van hits stationary truck in Angul

State

Annual Bird Census At Chilika Lake To Be Conducted On Jan 5

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.