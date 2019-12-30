CESU Junior Engineer lands in Vigilance net in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Tightening the noose around the necks of corrupt officials in the State, Vigilance officials today raided office and houses of a Junior Engineer of Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) in Jagatsinghpur town on charges of amassing disproportionate assets today.

The accused official has been identified as Dipti Prakash Swain.

Separate teams of anti-corruption wing officials carried out searches at five places simultaneously including the residence of Swain located at Mangala colony in Gopalsagr area, office in CESU electrical section in Jagatsinghpur, another house in Bishighital, his in-laws’ house and a shop at Gandhi Chhak market complex.

During the raids which were conducted under the supervision of DSP Banamali Dhal and Inspector Hemant Kumar Mohanty the officials checked a number of important documents including land records and bank passbooks.

While the raids were underway till the last report came in, the exact amount of seized disproportionate assets will be disclosed after it gets completed, said an official.