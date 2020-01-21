CESU

CESU Disconnects Power Supply To Erring Households

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: CESU continues to disrupt power in the households which have not paid bills or have huge amounts pending.

The deadline of CESU was till the 15th of January 2020. After the notice period ended, CESU started with the procedure of disconnecting power.

The target consumers for disconnections are business organizations, private customers who consume huge amount of electricity.

Related News

Convention Of Tourism Mins At Eco Retreat On Jan 23rd &…

Ramadevi Women’s University students lock gate, block road…

Doctor Carries Pregnant Woman On Shoulder For 20 kms in…

3 students of government high school go missing from hostel…

It is noteworthy that the power supply to BPL homes shall not cut in the first phase.

8,95,459 had received notice relating to pending bills. A huge amount of 1494 Crore rupees worth bills is pending.

Within 5 days that is from,  17th to 20th January 2020  the power supply of 7691 households has been disconnected.

An amount of Rs. 25.2 crore has also been collected as outstanding bills, out of which Rs. 2.96 crore has been collected online.

 

You might also like
State

Convention Of Tourism Mins At Eco Retreat On Jan 23rd & 24th

State

Ramadevi Women’s University students lock gate, block road demanding exam deferment

State

Doctor Carries Pregnant Woman On Shoulder For 20 kms in Malkangiri

State

3 students of government high school go missing from hostel in Puri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.