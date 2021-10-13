Centre for Japanese Language to be inaugurated at KIIT & KISS

Bhubaneswar: A Centre for Japanese language is to be inaugurated at KIIT and KISS here in Odisha on 14th October 2021.

Mr. Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India in the presence of Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India; Yoji Taguchi, Chairman and Managing Director, Mitsubishi Corporation India Private Limited, Shusuke Suto, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India Private Limited are on a visit to KIIT and KISS to inaugurate the Center for Japanese language, Centre of Excellence, Internship and Mitsubishi CSR Programme for Sports tomorrow. This will be one-of-its-kind facility in Odisha.

Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr. Achyuta Samanta said that on the completion of 70 years diplomatic relation between India and Japan the Japanese language Center will promote understanding and appreciation of Japanese language and culture, particularly among students, and contribute to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Under the internship arrangements, Mitsubishi Group, a 150-year old multinational company, will accept meritorious KIIT students as interns.