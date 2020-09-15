Representational image

Central team to visit Odisha for flood damage assessment

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A central team led by Praveen Vashista, joint secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs will visit Odisha for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the rent floods , officials said on Tuesday.

The team comprises of members from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources, Road Transport & Highways, Rural Development and Finance, officials added.

The team is scheduled to arrive in  Bhubaneswar on Wednesday on a two-day visit. The team will visit districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapra and Puri.

A wrap up meeting will be held with the team under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary  on September 17.  Among others, Development Commissioner, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner & Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management and Secretaries of different departments are scheduled to attend the the  meeting.

Earlier Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced a special package of Rs 300 crore for livelihood support for the farmers affected by recent floods.

Incessant rainfall and consequent flood during last week of August in different districts had caused damage of several houses and the standing crops in the state.

