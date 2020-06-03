Central team arrives in Odisha to assess damage by cyclone Amphan

Bhubaneswar: A five-member of central team arrived in Odisha on Wednesday evening to assess the damage caused by cyclone Amphan that ravaged the state’s coastal districts on May 20.

The inter-ministerial team, led by Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Shri Prakash, will visit cyclone affected districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur in separate groups.

Earlier two officials from the Union Transport and Water Resources departments had arrived in the state to take stock of the post-cyclone situation.

The team will hold a meeting with senior state government officials before returning to Delhi.

After completing the visit, the team will submit its report to the Centre, an official said.

On May 21, Odisha received Rs 500 crore from the Centre as advance assistance for restoration work a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the assistance after conducting an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit districts in the state along with CM Naveen Patnaik.

Over 44 lakh people in four districts — Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur — have been affected due to the heavy downpour and high velocity winds triggered by cyclone ‘Amphan’, as per the preliminary damage assessment report released by the state government.