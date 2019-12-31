Central Secretariat Service Officials Visit Smart City Office, BOC

Bhubaneswar: Nine officers from Central Secretariat Service (CSS) visited the office of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) at BMC-Bhawani Mall today to understand various projects under the Special Purpose Vehicle and see the facilities at the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC), which is functioning as the temporary integrated city operations and management centre (ICOMC) of the city.

The officers are part of a 10-week training programme by the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The apex training institute by the Government of India has created the 70days State Attachment module for the training of the officers under the CSS Training Programme in Collaboration with Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar.

The 10-week training programme for the CSS officials has started since December 23 and it would continue till February 28. The CSS officials include: Sandeep Kumar (Ministry of Mines), Subodh Kumar Sudhakar (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Sreetama Samanta (Ministry of Commerce), Dhanjay Prasad Singh and Devendra Kumar (DoPT) and Nirmal Kumar Bhagat, Sunil Kumar, Kavita Jha, Ratnakar Jha (all four from Ministry of Labour and Employment).

Sandeep Kumar (Ministry of Mines) said “the visit to BSCL office and BOC gave a new experience and we could see the technology in action for various citizen centric, surveillance and other IT-based applications at the ICOMC. We also saw a nice presentation on the various completed, undergoing and future projects under the Smart City fold.’’

Earlier the visiting team was briefed by BSCL General Manager (Engineering) Ashwini Kumar Biswal, Chief Finance Officer Manoranjan Samantray and General Manager (Administration and Special Projects) Diptirani Sahoo. Company Secretary Ajay Kumar Majhi was also present. Various teams working under BSCL for infrastructure, IT and Socially Smart Bhubaneswar initiative gave their presentations to the visiting team and also answered their questions.

The CSS team yesterday visited General Administration and Public Grievance Department. After the visit to Housing and Urban Development Department today they will visit Health and Family Welfare, Panchayari Raj and Drinking Water, Culture and Tourism Departments respectively.

It is learnt that the nine-member CSS team will later be divided into two and would be attached to district administrations to know more the districts and urban areas during their stay in Odisha.