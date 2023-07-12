Central govt sanctions SDRF worth Rs. 707.60cr for Odisha

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The government of India has released Rs 7,532 crores for 22 State Governments for their respective State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF).

According to reliable reports on Wednesday, the Central government has released Rs. 707.60 Crores for the state of Odisha.

Earlier on June 30, 2023 the Central Government had released Rs 6,194.40 crore to 19 state governments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Allocation of SDRF funds to the States is based on multiple factors like past expenditure, area, population, and disaster risk index. These factors reflect States’ institutional capacity, risk exposure, and hazard and vulnerability.

The annual Central contribution is released in two equal instalments as per the recommendation of the Finance Commission. However, in view of the urgency, these requirements were waived while releasing the funds this time.

The SDRF is to be used only for meeting the expenditure for providing immediate relief to the victims of notified calamities like cyclone, drought, earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, hailstorm, landslide, avalanche, cloud burst, pest attack and frost & cold wave. (PIB)