Central Government Jobs For Graduates; Apply Soon To Get Salary Up To 1.77 Lakh

Huge opportunity for all those who are searching for job in the Indian Army. The vacancy is underway for men and women under the Short Service Commission (SSC) technical course for engineering graduates.

The application process for this recruitment has started from October 14, 2020. Before applying, the candidates must read the notification through the official website or the following link.

Post Details:

Short Service Commission (Technical) 56 Men (April 2021): 175 Posts

Short Service Commission (Technical) 27 Women (April 2021): 16 posts.

Pay Scale: Rs 56,100 per month to Rs 1,77,500 per month (as per Level 10)

Important Date: Starting date for submission of application: 14 October 2020

Last date for submission of applications: November 12, 2020

Age Range

The minimum age of candidates to apply for these posts is 20 years and the maximum age is 27 years according to the posts.

Educational Qualification: As an educational qualification, it is mandatory for candidates for these posts to have a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from a recognized university related faculty.

How to apply: For this vacancy, candidates have to apply online through the join Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application link has been activated from Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Apart from this, a direct link is also being given below.

Application fee

Candidates will not have to pay any kind of application fee.

Selection Process

The eligible candidates for this course will be selected on the basis of Physical Eligibility Test (PET), Interview and Medical Examination.

Click here for official notification.

Click here to apply online.

Click here for the official website.