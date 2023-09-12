Central Election Commission team to visit Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The Central Election Commission team is scheduled to visit Odisha. The EC team will hold talks with the District Collectors on Wednesday.

The meeting between the Central Election Commission team and the District Collectors is scheduled to be held in the Kharvela Bhawan, said reliable reports.

The meeting will discuss the preparation of voter list. The process for revising the voter list is underway. Further it is to be noted that, all the EVMs and VVPAT will be checked in October.

Reports say that, before the arrival of the Central Election Commission team, the state election officials have started a special drive to include young voters in the voter list.

However it is worth mentioning that, there was a lot of discussions about early elections. The statement of the State election official has intensified such speculation.

State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Dhal said in a statement today that EVMs have arrived as required for elections in the State. All EVMs and VVPATs will be checked in the coming month of October, he added.

Detailed reports in this regard is awaited.