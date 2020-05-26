Have you lost your job during the ongoing lockdown or looking for jobs in banking sectors? Well, don’t worry. The Central Bank of India is inviting applications to fill several vacant posts.

The Central Bank of India is looking for retired bank officers in Scale-II and above having experience in working in any Public Sector Banks / SBI (i.e. our bank / any other Public Sector Banks / SBI/RRB) and with relevant expertise for recruitment on contract as Incharge for its FLCs centre at Coochbehar district.

Name of the Post: Counselor FLCC

Age: Less than 65 years with sound Health

Qualification:

Essential: (i) Graduate / Post Graduate degree from a UGC recognized University.

(i) Graduate / Post Graduate degree from a UGC recognized University. Desirable: Officers with rural development background i.e. Agriculture Finance Officer / Rural Development Officer / Agriculture Officers converted to Mainstream of banking / Lead District Managers and Faculty leaders / Faculty members of Training Centers / Colleges with specialization in Rural Development etc. shall be preferred.

Experience / Other eligibility criteria:

Essential: (i) Candidate should have retired on VRS or on attaining superannuation with minimum 20 years of service of which at least 15 years in Officer Cadre.

(i) Candidate should have retired on VRS or on attaining superannuation with minimum 20 years of service of which at least 15 years in Officer Cadre. (ii) He should have worked as Branch Manager in any scale in a rural branch for at least 3 years OR as AFO (Agriculture Finance Officer) in a Rural Branch for a period of 3 years.

(iii) He should have unblemished record and possess satisfactory service certificate from the previous employer.

(iv) Should be well conversant with local language.

(v) Should have retired from Scale-II & above.

(vi) Should be resident of the same State, preferably same or nearby district.

Job Profile: These officers shall be working as “Counselor-FLCs” and have to oversee the overall functioning of FLC .

Selection Procedure: The eligible candidates will be called for personal interview and the decision of the Bank in this regard shall be final.

Submission of Application: Eligible candidates have to submit their applications in the given format (Annexure-A). Last date for receipt of application is 03/06/2020. No applications shall be entertained beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will be rejected.

Application Fee: There is no application fee prescribed

Last Date of receipt of Application: June 3, 2020

Address the application, Superscribing “Application for the post of Recruitment as Counselor of FLC on contract” to the following address:-

To,

Regional Manager

Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Coochbehar

Bangchatra Road, P.O+P.S- Kotwali

Pin- 736101.

Further, it is informed that applications may be received directly at Regional Office, Coochbehar by hand on working days within working hours upto 03/06/2020

General Instructions:

(a) While applying for the post, the applicant should ensure that he/she fulfills the eligibility and other norms mentioned above and that the particulars furnished are correct in all respects. In case it is detected at any stage of recruitment that a candidate does not fulfill the eligibility norms and / or that he/ she has furnished any incorrect / false information or has suppressed any material fact (s), his / her candidature will automatically stand cancelled. If any of the above shortcoming(s) is / are detected even after appointment, his / her contractual appointment is liable to be terminated without any notice.

(b) In case of suitable and deserving cases, any of the requirements and conditions of eligibility mentioned above, may be relaxed at the discretion of the Management. The Management reserves the right to fill or not to fill the above advertised position without assigning any reason thereof.

(c) Mere admission of application against the advertisement and apparently fulfilling the criteria as prescribed in the advertisement would not bestow on him / her right to be called for interview.

Check details here: https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/