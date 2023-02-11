CDPO fails to stop illegal marriage of minor girl in Khurdha

Khurdha: The CDPO of Begunia had to return in disappointment after he failed to stop an illegal marriage of a minor girl in Ostapur village of Pdadiha panchayat in Khurda district.

According to reports, the CDPO got information from a reliable source that a minor was getting married in a nearby Shiv temple. So, she reached the temple to stop the illegal wedding ceremony.

However, she failed to stop the wedding as the people present did not listen to her warning, and the police also allegedly did not cooperate with her.

The CDPO has alleged that the police did not come to help even when she tried to call them.

So, as she had to no power to fight against the public by only herself, she returned without doing anything.

The CDPO has also filed a case against the illegal marriage of the minor at the Baghamari police station. However, there is no information on what happened after to the case.