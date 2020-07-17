Bhadrak: A Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) was caught red-handed by the vigilance sleuths for allegedly accepting Rs 3,000 bribe from an employee of her office in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Friday.

The accused woman official has been appointed as Janaki Das. She was posted as CDPO of Basudevpur ICDS office in the district.

The complainant, Rajkishore Naik, who works as the driver of Basudevpur ICDS office, alleged that the CDPO had demanded the bribe of Rs 3000 for passing his salary arrears bill for four months of Rs.39,960.

Naik also said that he had requested the CDPO with folding hands to pass his pending salary bill citing his financial crisis but the accused official allegedly told him that the said bill will not be passed if he fails to bribe of Rs 3000.

Finding no other alternative the driver approached to the Vigilance of Balasore Division in this regard.

Based on the complaints lodged by Naik, the vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught the CDPO red handed for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 3000 from the complainant.

“The bribe money has been recovered and seized. The CDPO’s right hand wash gave positive chemical reaction.” official said adding that a case has been registered against the accused official at Balasore Vigilance Police station.