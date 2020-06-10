Rayagada: The Chief Medical Officer (CDMO) along with his office staff have been sent to home quarantine in Rayagada district of Odisha, today.

The decision was taken by the district administration after a vaccine officer in the CDMO office tested COVID19 positive.

The Rayagada District Administration has sealed the CDMO office in order to carry out sanitization of the premises. The area nearby the CDMO office has been declared a containment zone in order to prevent any further spreading of the flu.

This incident has occurred at a time when the cases of COVID19 are rapidly rising in the State. Odisha now has 3250 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, while Rayagada district has reported 7 cases.