CBSE Launches Free Online Teacher Training Courses; Know How To Apply

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to launch free online teacher training programmes for its teacher, revealed an official notification released by the CBSE on May 5.

The free online teacher training programmes are expected to help teachers understand how they can gear up their teaching methods and get learning outcome returns.

Every teacher who take part in the programme would get an e-certificate after completing online courses which will be carried out by the CBSE Centre of Excellences (CoE).

Why Online Teacher Training Course

The CBSE said that the Online Teacher Training Course will enable teachers to teach better and lead improved learning outcomes. Besides, it will help them continuously instill new knowledge and skills as per the demand so as to keep them at par with what is expected.

Moreover, it will help them to revise the knowledge which they have already acquired during their regular training and make it more crisp and practical.

Details About The Free Online Teacher Training Programmes

The online teacher training classes will comprise of several sessions and one session will be one-hour long.

Taking five sessions will be considered as a single day of teacher training class.

Around 1200 online sessions are planned by the CoEs in May 2020.

CBSE teachers can check out the detailed training schedule for May 2020 for all the CoEs through the official notification linked below.

How To Apply For The Online Teacher Training Courses