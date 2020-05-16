New Delhi: The dates for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBS) board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th to be announced today. This was announced by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The minister said that the date-sheet for CBSE exams for Class 10th and 12th will be released at 5 PM today.

Earlier on May 8, the Minister had announced that the pending class 10th & 12th board exams will be held between July 1 and July 15. However, the exam dates (date-sheet of each exam) were not finalized.

CBSE class X students of North East Delhi will write the exam for 6 exams while the class XII students will appear for 23 subjects.

CBSE will not conduct the exam for class X students in rest of India. However, the Class XII exams will write the test for 12 subjects.

As many as 11 additional exams for NE Delhi for Class XII and 6 for X.

The CBSE exams were held till March 18 and got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.