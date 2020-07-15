Bhubaneswar: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the results of the much awaited class 10.

The results of over 18.89 lakh students who had registered to appear for the class 10 board exams has been declared today.

Students can check their results at: cbse.nic.in orcbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be available at Digi locker and Umang app.

The CBSE class 10 results 2020 are special because this year, the marks have been awarded without conducting all the exams.