cbse board exam 2021 date
Photo: Twitter

CBSE 2021 Board exam dates to be announced on December 31

By WCE 5

New Delhi: The dates for the Board examinations for the year 2021 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announced on December 31. Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter the Education Minister said that he will announce the date when the said exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021.

He said, “Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned.”

You might also like
State

1 killed another critical in bike-Ambulance head on collision in Kandhamal

State

Odisha Police DG Abhay Approves Selection Of Havildars For ASI Training

State

Jagannath Sena lodges Police complaint over visit of Suresh Mohapatra to Srimandira…

State

Nurses Across Odisha To Don Black Batches From Tomorrow As A Mark Of Protest

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.