CBSE 2021 Board exam dates to be announced on December 31

New Delhi: The dates for the Board examinations for the year 2021 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announced on December 31. Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter the Education Minister said that he will announce the date when the said exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021.

He said, “Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned.”