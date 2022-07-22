CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 to be declared today, See how to check your marks

New Delhi: The 10th and 12th results will be published by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations today.

Students can check the CBSE 12th result 2022 at 10 am while the 10th result 2022 at 2 pm on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Over 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE term 2 board examinations. The board conducted the Class 10th and Class 12th CBSE board examinations from April 26 to June 15, 2022.

How to check:

STEP 1: Go the official website of CBSE

STEP 2: Click on ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2022’ or ‘CBSE Class 12th Result 2022″ link on the CBSE webpage

STEP 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials as printed on the admit card

STEP 4: Click on the submit button

STEP 5: Your CBSE 2022 results, Class 10th and Class 12th, will be displayed

STEP 6: Download it and take the print out of the same.