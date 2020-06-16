PNB
Representational image

CBI traces Rs 37.90 lakh in Odisha PNB scam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), here on Tuesday, claimed to have traced Rs 37.90 lakh from the locker of Kaushik Mohanty, a former director of Global Trading Solutions, allegedly involved in a Rs 32 crore bank loan fraud.

A CBI team detected Rs 37.90 lakh cash during the physical verification of Mohanty’s locker at a bank here.

The CBI registered cases against nine people, including four former senior branch employees and the management team of Global Trading Solutions, in the scam committed between 2010 and 2015.

The Station Square branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) apparently advanced loans to the private firm in gross violation of norms.

(IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

First look of Babusan’s Odia upcoming film ‘Bidyarana’ released: Watch

State

Odisha man beats wife to death for mangoes; Arrested

State

2 women Drown In Pond In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Entertainment

Docu-film ‘Listen To The Sea’ to show impact of Cyclone Fani

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.