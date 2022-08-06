CBI takes Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit on 4-day remand

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying its probe into the Paradip port bribery case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took Industrialist and Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) Managing Director Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra, the Director of OSL, on a 4-day remand.

The investigating agency took Charchit on 4-day remand to interrogate him further over the bribery case.

The court has asked the investigating agency to provide Charchit his medicines and maintain his diet after medical examination.

According to reports, Charchit will be produced before the court at 2 PM on August 10.

Charchit was arrested after he deposed before the CBI in Bhubaneswar today.

Charge has been framed against Charchit Mishra under sections 7, 8,9, 10 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

OSL MD Mahimananda Mishra and his son Chandan were in the CBI office, yet they were out of the CBI office following questioning.

With the arrest of Charchit Mishra, the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested five persons, including a chief mechanical engineer of Paradip Port Trust, Odisha in a bribery case.

Earlier today OSL Director Charchit Mishra reached CBI office at 4 am.

According to sources, the arrest was made under a case registered against chief mechanical engineer, Saroj Kumar Das and others including private persons and a private company.

It was alleged that the port official was in the habit of demanding & accepting bribes through his close conduit for extending undue benefits to various private stakeholders engaged in port service and activities at Paradip port.

The CBI team also has taken Sankha Subhra Mitra and Sisir Kumar Das on a remand till August 9.