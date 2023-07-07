CBI takes 3 railway employees arrested for Odisha train tragedy on 5-day remand

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reportedly took the three railway employees arrested for Odisha train tragedy on a five-day remand.

The CBI team took the accused persons – senior Section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar- on a five-day remand after getting permission from the special CBI court in Bhubaneswar.

The central agency which arrested the trio earlier today took them on remand to question them over the tragic train mishap. Their remand period started from today and will continue till July 11.

Nearly 295 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in the Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

