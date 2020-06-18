Bhubaneswar: Two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized Rs 37.90 lakh from a locker of a director of Global Trading Solutions in connection with the Rs 31.92 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan in Bhubaneswar, the agency on Thursday seized Rs 28.1 lakh from another bank locker.

A CBI source said Rs 28.10 lakh was recovered from locker of PNB’s Chandrasekharpur branch in Bhubaneswar of Kaushik Mohanty, ex-director of Global Trading Solutions.

On Tuesday, the agency had recovered Rs 37.90 lakh from a locker in Patia branch of Corporation Bank, which has been merged with Union Bank of India.

The CBI had registered a case of alleged fraud on June 9 against four serving and retired officials of PNB in Bhubaneswar on the complaint from the bank. PNB’s Station Square branch had advanced loans to Global Trading Solutions, a mineral exporting firm, in gross violation of norms.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case of money laundering against PNB officials as well as directors of Global Trading.

