CBI registers case to probe Rs 32 crore loss of PNB in Bhuabneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered case against a former chief manager of PNB along with three other bank officials. Also case was lodged against Abinash Mohanty, MD of Global Trading Solutions and a few others of the firm. The case was registered in the matter of the Rs. 32 crore loss to the Punjab National Bank, Station Square Branch in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, CBI registered a case against 9 accused including officials of PNB, private firm, private persons and conducted searches.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint from PNB against four officials of PNB, Station Square Branch, Bhubaneswar, in a bank fraud case. The case was registered against the then Chief Manager, the then Assistant Manager and Bhubaneswar based private firm Global Trading Solutions, its MD, two Ex Directors and others.

It was alleged that the said PNB officials had entered into a conspiracy with the Bhubaneswar based private firm through its said Directors in the matter relating to fraud perpetrated in processing, sanctioning and disbursing CC facility, bill discounting and issuing Letters of Credit to the said firm during 2010-15.

Due to the bank fraud an alleged loss to the tune of approximately Rs. 31.92 crore was caused to PNB.