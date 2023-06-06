CBI registers case related to Odisha train accident

Balasore: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on the request of Ministry of Railways and consent of the Odisha Government.

The CBI has registered a case with further orders from DoPT (Govt. of India) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the State of Odisha on June 2, 2023.

CBI has taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, District Cuttack (Odisha) vide GRPS Case No.64 dated June 3, 2023 regarding the said accident.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reached Odisha to speak to the concerned officers in connection with the Balasore triple train tragedy.

As of now, the CBI has not made any official statement in this connection. According to sources, the team reached Balasore Monday night.

“The way this accident happened, looking at the conditions, and according to the administrative information, the Railway Board is recommending the probe to the CBI,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Sunday.

A CBI team has reached Balasore (Odisha) in regard to this accident. Investigation is continuing. It is worth mentioning that as many as 275 people died while over 1,000 were injured when 21 coaches of two – Coromandel Express and SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express – and a goods train collided and derailed on Friday evening that is on June 2, 2023 near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station in Odisha’s Balasore.

