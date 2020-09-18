raid on debi mishra

CBI Raids Residence Of Senior Odisha Politician Debi Mishra, In Connection To Seashore Scam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has raided the residence of senior politician Debi Prasad Mishra today.

The residence is situated at Unit-1 area of Bhubaneswar. According to sources, the said raid has been conducted in connection the Seashore Chit-fund Scam. 

It is alleged that Debi Mishra, during his tenure as Culture and Tourism minister, had allowed Seashore to set up a boating project in Mahanadi along with a restaurant in the outskirts of Cuttack city.

Besides these it is alleged that  he had also given permission to the company to manage a government-run guest house at Atri in Khurda district.

Raid underway, further details awaited.

