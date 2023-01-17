CBI raids Odisha retired Railway official’s house, recovers 17 kg gold, 1.5 cr in cash

Bhubaneswar: The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered massive property including 17 kgs of gold worth about Rs 8.50 crore and 1.5 cr from the possession of retired railway official Pramod Jena.

The Anti-Corruption Branch unearthed the property of the retired railway official after conducting raids at six places belonging to Jena, a 1987 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

The investigating agency also detected Jena’s bank and postal deposits of about Rs 2.50 crore, and papers of several immovable properties, during the raid.

It is to be noted here that the CBI earlier on On January 3 had booked the retired officer for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Jena had retired on November 30, 2022 after serving in different positions of East Coast Railway (ECoR) between April 2005 and March 2022. CBI had unearthed his legitimate income to the tune of Rs 2.36 crore but he amassed assets which is nearly double the amount.