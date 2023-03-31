CBI raid in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, tender papers seized

In a shocking incident, a team of the Central Investigation Bureau has conducted a raid in AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
It is worth mentioning that, an eight-member team of Bhubaneswar CBI conducted a raid yesterday late at night.

The raid allegedly took place due to a complaint relating to tender applications. Reports say that there has been seizure of some tender related papers.

In addition to this it has been reported that the pharmacy store authorities have been questioned about the tender process.

It was questioned whether the tender process of the pharmacy store was fair or not, and whether there were any irregularities relating to it.

Further detailed report awaited in this case.

