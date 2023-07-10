CBI grills two more Railway employees over Balasore train tragedy

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated two more Indian Railways employees in connection with the triple train accident at Bahanaga occurred on June 2.

While informing about the development in the case, sources said that the concerned Railway employees were questioned by the officials of the central agency at Chandaka Police Station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted here that CBI has reportedly summoned the station master of Bahanaga Bazaar railway station to question him over the deadly train mishaps.

The station master, identified as SB Mohanty, has been summoned to appear before the CBI office in Bhubaneswar. The report of the Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) confirmed that the station master’s negligence and fault in signaling are responsible for the horrific Balasore train tragedy.

Earlier, CBI arrested three persons in connection with the deadly accident. The arrested people include senior Section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar. They have been arrested under sections 304 and 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).