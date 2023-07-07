CBI arrests 3 persons in connection with Balasore train accident

Balasore: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons in connection with the deadly Balasore train accident that took place on June 2.

The arrested people include senior Section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar. They have been arrested under sections 304 and 201 CrPC.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) confirmed that the station master’s negligence and fault in signaling are responsible for the horrific Balasore train tragedy.

One month has already passed since the deadly accident that took place in Odisha’s Balasore district. However, the horrific scenes are still fresh in the minds of people who eye witnessed the accident and its impact. Meanwhile, the probe is still underway.

Nearly 295 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in the Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.